DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $30.94. 19,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.