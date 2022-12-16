Dero Hits 1-Day Volume of $90,594.28 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Dero has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $49.31 million and approximately $90,594.28 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.76 or 0.00022480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,718.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00400899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00840740 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00096753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00603903 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00272141 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,119,530 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

