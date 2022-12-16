Desjardins Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

LEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.07. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Lion Electric by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

