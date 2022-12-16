Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($48.95) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($53.58) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Deutsche Post Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of DPW opened at €36.09 ($37.98) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($43.49). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.38.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

