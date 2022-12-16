Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $240.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.
American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %
American Tower stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.78. American Tower has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
