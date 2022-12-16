DeversiFi Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $61.52 million and $1,131.04 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00003652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeversiFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $905.33 or 0.05381412 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00491315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.32 or 0.29110387 BTC.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeversiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeversiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.