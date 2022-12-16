Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Boosted by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 170.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Devon Energy by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.