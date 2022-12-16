Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 20.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,160 ($38.77) in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo stock opened at $182.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.06 and its 200-day moving average is $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.