Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.56.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.82.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,814,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.