Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

