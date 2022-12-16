Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,608 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 6.2% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,838,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $186,709,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

