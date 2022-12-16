Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $71.60

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.60, but opened at $69.35. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 1,269 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 999.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.