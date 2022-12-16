Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $35.76. 139,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,838,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

