Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in November

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.75. 43,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.