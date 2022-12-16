DLocal Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,683 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 425% compared to the average volume of 5,842 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLO. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

DLO stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.09. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

