DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,752 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

