DNB Asset Management AS Buys 32,335 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $746,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $141,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $248.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

