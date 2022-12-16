DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE MMM opened at $122.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.