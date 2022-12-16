DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,568 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $86,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 30,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,119,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.15.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

CVX stock opened at $171.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.