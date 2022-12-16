DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 34.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,983,000 after buying an additional 784,420 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

NYSE BX opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

