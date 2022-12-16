DNB Asset Management AS Has $13.92 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $104.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average is $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

