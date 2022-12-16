DNB Asset Management AS Has $20.32 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $267.30 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.86 and its 200-day moving average is $223.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.