DNB Asset Management AS Has $23.88 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.50% of MasTec worth $23,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in MasTec by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MasTec by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,730,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.