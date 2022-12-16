DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Centene were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.