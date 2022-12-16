DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 691,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $26,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.