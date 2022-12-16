DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 32.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at $353,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,718,244. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $508.44 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

