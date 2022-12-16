DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,122 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $65,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $542,084,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $327.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.57 and a 200-day moving average of $296.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.44.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

