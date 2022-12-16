Dogelon Mars (ELON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.15 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $161.99 million and $6.15 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $893.90 or 0.05308243 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00491864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.66 or 0.29143163 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars’ genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,704,397,309,435 tokens. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

