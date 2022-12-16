Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Dogness (International)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 168,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dogness (International) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Dogness (International) Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOGZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 246,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. Dogness has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.