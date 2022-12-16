Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $100,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 122,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

