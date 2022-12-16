Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Trading Down 1.7%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113.75 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 113.75 ($1.40). 58,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 183,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.75 ($1.42).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.80.

Get Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.