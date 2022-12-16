DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 2.8%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 1,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 202,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DRD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
DRDGOLD Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.