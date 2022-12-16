DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 2.8%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 1,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 202,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

About DRDGOLD

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 621.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $85,000.

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.