dYdX Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One dYdX token can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00008979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $84.19 million and approximately $62.63 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $905.33 or 0.05381412 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00491315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.32 or 0.29110387 BTC.

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.