Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETB traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 205,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.