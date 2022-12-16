Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETB traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $17.85.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
