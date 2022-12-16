Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 163,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 43,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Ecolab Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ECL opened at $145.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

