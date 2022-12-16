Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,387,000. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

ECL traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,442. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.91%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

