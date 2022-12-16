EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in November

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €22.00 ($23.16) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($21.16) to €23.90 ($25.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of EDRVF stock remained flat at $24.39 during trading on Friday. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

