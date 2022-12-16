E&G Advisors LP Acquires 2,500 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP owned 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDS. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $1,210,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $45.76 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

