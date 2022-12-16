E&G Advisors LP Has $581,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,275 shares of company stock worth $15,961,165. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $553.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.