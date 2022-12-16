E&G Advisors LP Has $947,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,659,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

