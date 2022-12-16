E&G Advisors LP Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 97,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 20,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $80.68 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.