E&G Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $69.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.