Elanco Animal Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 12,091 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the average volume of 4,169 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 95,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.