electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Joseph P. Errico Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico purchased 100,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,724,841 shares in the company, valued at $899,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

electroCore Stock Performance

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. electroCore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.88.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.78) to GBX 330 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in electroCore by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

