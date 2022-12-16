Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,546,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 1,874,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELEEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ELEEF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.83. 4,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.