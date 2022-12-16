Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s 10th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18,560.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 345,790 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.19.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $357.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

