Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $360.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.19.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.