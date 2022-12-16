Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Decreased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 2.9% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.19.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.0 %

LLY stock opened at $360.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $342.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.62.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.