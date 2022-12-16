Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 21.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 68,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.58. 52,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

