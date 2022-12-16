Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emmi from CHF 1,040 to CHF 928 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Emmi Price Performance

OTCMKTS EMLZF remained flat at $726.00 during trading on Thursday. Emmi has a 52-week low of $726.00 and a 52-week high of $1,200.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $746.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $866.66.

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

